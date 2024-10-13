MONTREAL — Davis Alexander will start in place of Cody Fajardo at quarterback when the Montreal Alouettes host the Ottawa Redblacks on Monday.

Fajardo, the reigning Grey Cup MVP, missed practice all week after his wife gave birth to their second son, Cian, back home in Nevada on Wednesday.

Alexander won all four games he played in when Fajardo missed time with an injured hamstring in July and August.

On July 25 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Alexander came off the bench in the second half before leading the Alouettes to a 20-16 comeback victory.

The 25-year-old Alexander then started in three straight wins, totalling 972 passing yards on 73-for-102 completions to go with six touchdowns and one interception.

Montreal (11-3-1) has already clinched first place in the East Division with three weeks left in the regular season. Ottawa (8-6-1) is also playoff-bound but ranks third in the division behind Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.