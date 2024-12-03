MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Najee Murray for the 2025 season, the CFL team announced Tuesday.

Murray recorded 44 defensive tackles in 11 games last season and had an interception in the Alouettes' loss to Toronto in the East Division final.

The 30-year-old from Steubenville, Ohio, returned to action in 2024 after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to six games the previous year and forced him to watch Montreal's win over Winnipeg in the 2023 Grey Cup from the sidelines.

He also missed seven games in 2024 with a foot injury.

Murray has played his entire CFL career with Montreal after joining the Alouettes in 2018.

He has 163 defensive tackles, seven interceptions and a sack in 47 games over six seasons.

"Najee worked hard last winter to come back strong this year," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release. "He had an excellent season with us in 2024, and we are happy that he is returning to the team.

"He is a role model for our young players, both on and off the field. He is a very important piece of our defence."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.