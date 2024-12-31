MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed running back Walter Fletcher to a two-year contract extension, the CFL club announced Tuesday.

Fletcher had 764 yards and four touchdowns on 141 carries in 2024, his first season as a full-time starter.

He added 682 yards and three TDs on 71 receptions.

The 28-year-old joined the Alouettes via a trade with the Elks in 2022 after spending one season with Edmonton.

The five-foot-nine, 202-pound player from Cheverly, Md., won a Grey Cup with Montreal in 2023.

Fletcher has 1,818 yards and five touchdowns on 351 carries and 1.388 yards and four touchdowns on 145 receptions through 49 career CFL games.

"Walter delivered the goods in his first season as a starter with us after waiting for his turn," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release. "Both on the ground and in the air, he is a threat to his opponents. He has unparalleled speed, and you never know what he's going to do on the field. We are happy that he is tied to our team for two more years."

The Alouettes also signed American defensive back Tiawan Mullen to a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old spent time with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.