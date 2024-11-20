MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American linebacker Tyrice Beverette to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season on Wednesday.

Beverette, a finalist for the CFL's defensive player of the year award, was already under contract with the Alouettes for next season.

The 29-year-old started in all of Montreal's games this year. The six-foot-three, 203-pound player led the league with 137 defensive plays and finished fourth in the CFL with 102 tackles.

He also topped the league with four forced fumbles, while adding two interceptions and five sacks.

Beverette, who joined Montreal in 2022 after spending two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, also earned a spot on the CFL All-Star team and received Alouettes player of the year honours.

The Alouettes posted a league-leading 12-5-1 record this season before falling 30-28 to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts in the East final on Nov. 9.

"Tyrice had an amazing year with us. He is definitely one of our leaders on defence, and this signing is huge for our team," general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "I remain convinced that the best is yet to come for him. In 2025, he will be playing his fourth year with the Alouettes, and I truly believe he will continue his success."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.