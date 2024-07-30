TORONTO — The Alouettes dominated the CFL's weekly honour roll.

Montreal safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy grabbed the top defensive nod, while quarterback Davis Alexander was recognized on the offensive side.

Dequoy earned a grade of 87.5 for his play in Montreal's 20-16 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He registered three tackles and captured a score of 89.1 over 38 coverage snaps.

Alexander received a grade of 87.1 in the contest. The Alouettes' third-string QB came off the bench to complete 15-of-18 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns as Montreal erased a 16-3 deficit at halftime.

The CFL honour roll highlights players at nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats earned the top grade among offensive lines at 69.5 for their play in the club's 44-28 road win over Edmonton. Brandon Revenberg (75.7), Brendan Bordner (71.1) and Coulter Woodmansey (69.4) were the top three-ranked performers.

Toronto's Isiah Cage was the top individual offensive lineman with a grade of 83.6.

The other top-graded players were Toronto running back Ka'Deem Carey (81.9), Ottawa receiver Bralon Addison (78.1), Ottawa defensive lineman Bryce Carter (82.6), Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill (80.6), Ottawa returner Kalil Pimpleton (88.9), Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward (75.6) and Montreal's Tyrice Beverette (special-teams score of 94.2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.