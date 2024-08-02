Alouettes, Tiger-Cats set to clash on Friday Night Football on TSN

HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are feeling pretty good about themselves.

The CFL club also faces its stiffest test yet looking to extend that streak.

Coming of consecutive wins following an ugly start to the schedule, Hamilton (2-5) hosts the Montreal Alouettes (6-1) at Tim Hortons Field on Friday.

Coverage begins Friday night at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The defending Grey Cup champions have taken seven consecutive games — five in the regular season, two in the playoffs — versus the Ticats, and have allowed under 300 net yards against in their last three games overall.

"Any time you're playing the Grey Cup champs and a team that's first in your division and a division rival, no matter what, it's always going to be a huge test," Mitchell said. "They're a physical team, they're smart, they're well-coached, they show a lot of different things and try to confuse you.

"It will be a great test for us to trust our eyes, trust what we're seeing and go out there and play our brand of football."

Shockingly, neither team made a lineup change for Friday's game.

Hamilton comes off a short week following Sunday night's 44-28 victory in Edmonton. Mitchell was 17-of-25 passing for 316 yards with a career-best five TDs and an interception against the Elks.

James Butler was also a key figure, rushing for 98 yards on 21 carries. Hamilton has scored 20 offensive touchdowns, second only to Montreal (21).

Mitchell, 34, continues to enjoy a bounceback campaign.

Injuries limited the six-foot-two, 199-pound Texan to just six regular-season games in 2023 as he had more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (six). So far in 2024, Mitchell tops the CFL in TD passes (17) and is second in yards (2,257).

"Bo is gaining more true confidence in this system," said Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich, who's also the team's offensive co-ordinator. "He's beginning to believe in what we're doing and once you start getting that you can be off to the races.

"I'm really pleased with where he's at, he's come a long way … but the true test is (when) you throw a couple of picks and you're in a tight game can you still finish the way he's been finishing and playing well at the end of games? I think he's got that in him."

Montreal's defence, under veteran co-ordinator Noel Thorpe, has been stellar. It leads the CFL in several categories, including fewest offensive points allowed (18.9 per game), net offence (317.3 yards), passing yards (223.1), passing TDs (four) and 30-plus yard completions (three).

The Alouettes stand tied for fourth in sacks (15) and second in forced turnovers (16), but are the league's best in second-down conversions (42.7 per cent). Linebacker Tyrice Beverette leads the CFL in defensive plays (59) and forced fumbles (four) while Canadian safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy anchors a solid secondary.

"(Thorpe) used to be a super-high pressure guy," Mitchell said. "He still pressures a lot … the problem he presents now is he has a bunch of athletes that are veterans, but also guys he trusts, guys that can play different positions.

"Beverette, to me, is probably one of the most underrated players in this league … Dequoy does a great job of managing the defence. Every time you come out you look at the safety to see where he's at, but with this defence you've got to see where everybody is, get a feel for them and just run."

And run Hamilton will, Milanovich said.

"There's a lot of times when they don't have enough guys in the box to stop the run," Milanovich said. "But it becomes a little bit of a guessing game for the guy calling the plays on offence.

"We need to run the football a little bit, yeah, for sure."

Davis Alexander will make his first CFL start for Montreal after playing a key role in last week's 20-16 win over Saskatchewan. Alexander, in his third season, replaced veteran Caleb Evans and finished 15-of-18 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Incumbent Cody Fajardo came off the six-game injured list this week and resumed practising, but won't dress Friday.

Canadian Tyson Philpot (league-best 51 catches, second in yards with 690 and five TDs) is a top offensive threat for Montreal. The receiving corps also includes Cole Spieker (26 receptions, 308 yards, three TDs) and Reggie White Jr. (14 catches, 196 yards, four TDs in five games).

"Their receivers are playing great," Milanovich said. "They don't drop passes, they elevate, they're making contested catches.

"They're hitting on all cylinders … (Als head coach Jason Maas) is doing a great job of calling the game."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.