Ambrosie holds final state of the league address as CFL commissioner

VANCOUVER — CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has some friendly advice for his successor: Surround yourself with good people and be open-minded.

Ambrosie held his final state of the league address Tuesday after announcing last month he planned to retire in 2025 once a new commissioner is hired.

The 61-year-old Winnipeg native was named the CFL's 14th commissioner July 5, 2017, succeeding Jeffrey Orridge. His seven-plus-year tenure is the second-longest in CFL history, behind the late Jake Gaudaur (1968-84).

Ambrosie won't have a say in choosing his successor, but if asked, he'll be more than happy to advise the next commissioner on the importance of a strong supporting cast and an open-minded approach.

Ambrosie has long supported the addition of a 10th CFL franchise in the Maritimes and even held games in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, but the league appears no closer to achieving that goal.

He remains bullish on CFL expansion but believes the 10th team must be based in Canada, rather than the United States

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.