EDMONTON - Steven Dunbar Jr. is back with the Edmonton Elks.

The veteran American receiver signed with Edmonton on Thursday as a free agent.

Dunbar is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign with Hamilton that saw him set career highs in catches (76) and receiving yards (1,159) with five touchdown receptions for the Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot-three, 202-pound Dunbar spent the '23 season with Edmonton, posting 39 catches for 536 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

The 29-year-old has accumulated 231 receptions for 3,342 yards and 20 touchdowns in 50 career CFL games with Hamilton and Edmonton.

He was an East Division all-star in 2022 and 2024.

---

Veteran fullback David Mackie announces his CFL retirement

VANCOUVER -- David Mackie is calling it a career.

The B.C. Lions' veteran Canadian fullback announced his retirement Thursday after six seasons with the CFL club.

"It’s a bittersweet day as I say goodbye to the football family that gave me a chance to live out my dream," Mackie said in a statement. "From Ed Hervey and Wally Buono, who drafted me in 2018, to the current regime that kept believing in me year after year to all of my teammates and coaches, they are all brothers for life.

"It was a real honour to represent this great organization for my entire career."

The six-foot-one, 240-pound Mackie, of Jackson’s Point, Ont., appeared 88 regular-season games and six playoff contests with B.C. He ran for 206 yards and eight TDs on 49 carries while adding 30 catches for 203 yards.

Last season, Mackie, who also served as a Lions' captain, was a short-yardage specialist. He ran 29 times for 114 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mackie also recorded 35 special-teams tackles and two defensive tackles.

“David exemplified what it meant to be a Lion," said GM Ryan Ringmaiden. "He was tough, always did things at 100 per cent of his ability and was a leader on and off the field.

"We will all miss him."

---

Stampeders sign veteran American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have gned veteran American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr.

The six-foot, 230-pound Johnson became a free agent Tuesday after spending the last two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks. He began his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019, 2021-22).

Johnson has appeared in 43 career CFL regular-season games and two playoff contests. He has registered 35 special-teams tackles, 11 defensive tackles (one for loss), a sack and forced fumble.

---

Toronto Argonauts sign American defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr.

The six-foot-three, 270-pound Cox spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He had 24 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 17 regular-season contests last year with the Riders.

The Missouri native played previously in the NFL with Carolina, Cleveland, Buffalo and Indianapolis from 2017 until 2022. He appeared in 26 games overall, registering 31 tackles.

---

Ottawa Redblacks sign Canadian fullback Gosselin to extension

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian fullback Anthony Gosselin to a one-year contract extension.

The deal keeps Gosselin with the CFL club through the 2026 season.

Gosselin, of Otterburn, Que., ran four times for 12 yards while adding five catches for 22 yards in 18 regular-season contests last season. He added eight special-teams tackles.

Gosselin, 32, has spent his entire seven-season CFL career with Ottawa, having appeared in 91 career regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.