WINNIPEG — Running back Andrew Harris will sign a one-day contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this month and retire as a member of the team, the CFL club said Friday.

"Thank you for everything," the Blue Bombers said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in a post that included a goat emoji and a graphic of some of Harris's accomplishments.

Harris, a 36-year-old Winnipeg native, helped the Blue Bombers win Grey Cup titles in 2019 and 2021.

He also earned a CFL championship in 2011 with the B.C. Lions and in 2022 with the Toronto Argonauts.

Harris, who became the CFL's all-time leading Canadian rusher in 2019, registered five 1,000-yard rushing seasons over his 13-year CFL career. He played in 12 games last season for the Argonauts, recording 229 rushing yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Harris plans to sign his ceremonial contract on April 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.