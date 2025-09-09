Arbuckle to start for Argos against Elks with Kelly activated

TORONTO - Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said at practice Tuesday that Nick Arbuckle will start at quarterback this weekend against the Edmonton Elks.

Chad Kelly, the CFL's outstanding player in 2023, has been activated from the six-game injured list, but it remains unclear if he will dress for Saturday’s contest at BMO Field. Dinwiddie reiterated that once Kelly is fully healthy, he’ll regain his role as the starter.

Kelly hasn’t played this year after fracturing his right tibia and fibula in last year’s East Division final.

Arbuckle has kept Toronto in the playoff race during Kelly’s absence. The 2024 Grey Cup MVP leads the league in passing yards (3,828) and 30-yard completions (24) and ranks second in touchdown passes (23). Arbuckle has also been Toronto’s second-leading rusher with 150 yards and two TDs.

Toronto (4-8) has won two straight games and is tied with Ottawa for third in the East Division. Hamilton (7-5) holds top spot while Montreal (5-7) sits two points ahead of both the Argos and Redblacks.

The Argos entertain Edmonton (5-7) on Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.