Toronto Argonauts injured starting quarterback Chad Kelly won't be able to support his team in Vancouver this week ahead of Sunday's 111th Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

During media availability with the head coaches, Ryan Dinwiddie revealed Kelly will be forced to stay home in Toronto, citing concerns with air travel following surgery.

Kelly suffered a serious leg injury in the third quarter of Saturday's East Final against the Montreal Alouettes when defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund landed on his right leg. Kelly was taken off on a stretcher and revealed later Saturday night on social media that he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, forcing him to undergo surgery.

The 30-year-old Buffalo native, who won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 2023, was driven from Montreal to Toronto after the surgery.

Kelly is expected to make a full recovery in the next three to six months.

Backup Nick Arbuckle will get the start under centre when the Argos battle the Blue Bombers on Sunday evening from BC Place.