Toronto Argonauts legend Chris Schultz will be added to the franchise’s all-time list, the team announced Tuesday.

Nick Volpe will also be added as a builder during a pre-game ceremony on Aug. 9 when the Argonauts host the Ottawa Redblacks.

Schultz, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 61, played nine seasons on the offensive line for Toronto beginning in 1986, was named a CFL All-Star twice, and helped the Argonauts capture the Grey Cup in 1991.

The Burlington, Ont., native appeared in 21 games over three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before embarking on his career in the CFL.

Schultz went on to enjoy a lengthy career in broadcasting for The Fan 590 (now Sportsnet) and TSN.

He was also inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Chris Schultz wasn’t just a great football player - he was a force of nature, a mentor, and a champion for so many of us who came through the locker room after him," Argonauts Alumni Association president Jason Pottinger said in a press release.

"He made you feel like you mattered, and he made the Toronto Argonauts matter to generations of fans and players alike. His impact went far beyond the field, and his legacy continues to inspire. This honour is a celebration of everything he gave to the game and to the people who loved him.”

Volpe suited up for the Argonauts from 1949-1952, playing a role in the Grey Cup titles in 1950 (known as the “Mud Bowl”) and 1952.

In the “Mud Bowl,” Volpe converted two field goals in a 13-0 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.



Volpe returned to the Argonauts in 1988 and worked in several capacities, including the head of Canadian scouting for several years.

Overall, Volpe was involved in seven Grey Cup wins for the Argonauts.

“It is fitting and proper that we show our utmost respect to a man who respected the organization so well," said Argonauts general manager Michael Clemons.

"He was a key player in one of the most famous Grey Cup games ever, then helped assemble the wealth of tremendous Canadian talent that led us to five more titles. But his seven Grey Cup rings don’t define Nick, his smile and handshake always will. We are honouring a truly honourable man.”