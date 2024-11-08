Makai Polk might be new to the Canadian Football League, but he is well aware of the recent history between the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes.

The wide receiver joined the Argonauts late in training camp and, after a bumpy start to the season, has been instrumental in guiding the club to a trip to the Eastern Final.

When the Argonauts lineup against Montreal on Saturday, it will mark the third straight campaign they have stood in each other’s way of reaching the Grey Cup.

After running away with the division in 2023, the Argonauts fell 38-17 to the eventual champion Alouettes.

Polk, 23, says the message is clear in the locker room for what is essentially a revenge game.

“Man, just to go out there and play the way we know how to play,” Polk told TSN 1050 on Friday. “Go out there and play like it's our last [game], don't take anything for granted and just play hard, play physical, smart and fast.

“Just to go out there and dominate. I know if we just stick to our game plan, it's going to turn out well for us. I'm very confident in what we're going to go out there and do tomorrow.”

Polk, who finished his collegiate career at Mississippi State and went undrafted in 2022, had stints on the practice rosters for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants before landing with the Argonauts.

The Richmond, Calif., native fittingly scored his first CFL touchdown against the Alouettes in Week 4, but was transferred to the practice roster for Week 5.

Polk returned to action the following week and finished the season strong, registering 61 receptions for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns in 17 appearances.

Notably, Polk amassed four receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in a 58-38 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the Eastern Semifinal last weekend.

Polk points to gaining familiarity with his teammates, especially quarterback Chad Kelly, as the reason for his turnaround.

“I just think the chemistry that we, as an offence, have built throughout the season, and also, Chad coming back has helped tremendously,” Polk said.

“And, just doing a lot of stuff together, whether that be off the field, [started] just building that camaraderie as a group. I feel like, [that] has helped a lot within the season.”

Despite his success north of the border in 2024, Polk said he sees himself eventually playing in the National Football League.

“That's been one of my goals since I was a youngin,” Polk said. “I feel like anybody who has a goal in mind and just wants to fulfill that dream of theirs will always push towards it when it's in reach.

“So, definitely, definitely. To answer your question – yes.”