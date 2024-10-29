Argos QB Arbuckle, Als DB Webb take weekly CFL honours
Nick Arbuckle - The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle was named CFL offensive player of the week on Tuesday after throwing for a career-high 378 yards in a 31-30 loss to the Edmonton Elks last week.
Arbuckle completed 23 of 32 passes and finished the game with a 119.0 efficiency rating.
Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Damon Webb took the weekly honour on defence. He had three defensive tackles and an interception in a 37-31 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The Montreal Alouettes' offensive line was also rewarded for its efforts in a 28-27 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The line's top three performers were Nick Callender, Justin Lawrence and Pier-Olivier Lestage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.