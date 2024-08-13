The Atlanta Falcons released former Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack on Monday.

Mack, 26, finished fifth in the CFL last year with 1,154 receiving yards, recording four touchdowns on 78 receptions.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was named a CFL all-star last season and helped the Alouettes upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup.

Mack signed signed with the Falcons in January after the Alouettes' Grey Cup run but remains under contract with Montreal until 2025.

He took part in seen offensive snaps during the Falcons' 20-13 pre-season loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday and failed to catch his one targeted catch.

The Ohio State alum first signed in Montreal in May of 2023 after previous stints with the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers organizations.