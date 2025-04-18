The B.C. Lions added playmaking wide receiver Jermaine Jackson to their training camp roster, the team announced on Friday.

Jackson, 24, spent last season with the New Orleans Saints of the NFL, where he appeared in four games. He took one rushing attempt for negative yardage on offence, but saw more work on special teams. He returned seven punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 187 yards.

“Jermaine’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time. He was absolutely electric at Idaho, both as a returner and a receiver,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“I’m excited to see what kind of impact he’ll have on the field for us.”

Jackson, who stands at 5-foot-7 and weighs in at 170 pounds, spent two seasons at the College of San Mateo before transferring to Idaho, where he spent the final three years of his NCAA eligibility.

Along with recording 107 receptions for 1,687 yards and six touchdowns, he rushed for 129 yards on 16 carries, returned 33 punts for 540 yards with three going for touchdowns and added 28 kickoff returns for 638 yards and a major in 28 games with the Idaho Vandals. Jackson earned Second-Team All-Big Sky honours in 2023.