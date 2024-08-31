VICTORIA — The B.C. Lions snapped their losing skid in impressive fashion Saturday, blitzing the Ottawa Redblacks 38-12 at the CFL's first-ever game in Victoria, B.C.

B.C. (6-6) quarterback Nathan Rourke connected on 21-of-30 passing attempts for 325 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also put up the first points of the game, rushing in for another major.

Dru Brown was 21-for-33 on the night, putting up 206 passing yards and a touchdown for the Redblacks (7-3-1). He was sacked four times.

Kicker Sean Whyte added a 12-yard field goal and five converts for the Lions. Ottawa's Lewis Ward contributed a pair of field goals, including one from 53 yards out.

B.C. came in on a five-game losing streak after dropping a 34-27 decision to the Redblacks in Ottawa last week. Ottawa was undefeated in six outings heading into Saturday's matchup.

The event, dubbed Touchdown Pacific by the league, was the furthest west a CFL game has ever been played. A crowd of 14,727 took in the contest at Royal Athletic Park, home of the West Coast League baseball team the Victoria HarbourCats.

The Lions were the dominant side from the start with running back William Stanback giving his side a 31-yard gain on their first play.

Rourke — who was born in Victoria — capped the opening drive about four minutes later, muscling his way through traffic for a touchdown and Sean Whyte made the convert to give B.C. a 7-0 lead.

The veteran kicker added a 12-yard field goal to boost the Lions' lead to 10-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Rourke and his teammates steadily worked their way up the field early in the second half before dishing off to Alexander Hollins in the end zone for the Canadian quarterback's first touchdown pass since returning to the CFL earlier this month. B.C.'s lead grew to 17-0 with an extra point from Whyte.

The Redblacks struggled to string together passes across the first half. Ottawa settled for a 53-yard field goal from Ward to get on the scoreboard, making it 17-3 midway through the second frame.

B.C. was quick to respond with Stanback evading a pair of diving tackles and waltzing in for the Lions' third major of the game.

Ward cut Ottawa's deficit to 24-6 with a 45-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go in the first half, but the Lions refused to relent.

With 40 seconds left in the second quarter, Ayden Eberhardt reeled in a 33-yard pass for his first CFL touchdown and, with yet another successful convert from Whyte, B.C. took a 31-6 lead into the locker room.

The Redblacks got some life early in the third when defensive back Damon Webb picked off Rourke's pass. The team capitalized, with Brown connecting with former Lion Dominique Rhymes in the end zone. But the Redblacks' two-point conversion attempt was interrupted by B.C. defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba, leaving Ottawa trailing 31-12.

The visitors got another prime opportunity midway through the third when Whyte missed a 51-yard field goal. Running back DeVonte Dedmon collected the ball and sprinted 73 yards up the field, but Ottawa couldn't finish the scoring drive.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Rourke sent a 10-yard bomb to Justin McInnis deep in Redblacks' territory. The Canadian receiver broke a pair of tackles and stepped over the goal line to give B.C. a 37-12 lead. Whyte then added an extra point.

McInnis had 72 receiving yards on the night, giving him 1,026 on the season. This is the first season the 28-year-old wide receiver from Pierrefonds, Que., has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a CFL campaign.

UP NEXT

The Lions visit the league-leading Montreal Alouettes (10-1) on Friday.

The Redblacks will host the Toronto Argonauts (6-4) next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2024.