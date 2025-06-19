SURREY - The B.C. Lions may be without their No. 1 quarterback when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

Nathan Rourke suffered a core injury against the Bombers in Winnipeg last Thursday and left midway through the fourth quarter after throwing for 249 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The 27-year-old Canadian was replaced by Jeremiah Masoli, who tossed for 84 yards with an interception as the Lions (1-1) lost 34-20.

Rourke's participation in practice was limited on Tuesday, and he did not join his teammates on the field at the team's facility in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday or Thursday, working instead with training staff on the sidelines.

He was listed as questionable for the game in B.C.'s injury report on Thursday.

Masoli is expected to replace him as starter against Winnipeg (1-0). The 36-year-old American signed with the Lions as a free agent in February following three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks and eight with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.