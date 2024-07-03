TORONTO — B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was named the CFL's offensive player for the month of June on Wednesday.

Adams received a grade of 93.9 in helping B.C. (3-1) enjoy a solid start to the season. Adams completed 90-of-133 passes (67.7 per cent) for a league-high 1,369 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception for a 115.8 efficiency rating.

The CFL weekly and monthly honour rolls highlight players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Teammate Alexander Hollins (27 catches, CFL-best 457 yards, three TDs) also topped league receivers with an 82.4 grade.

Toronto defensive lineman Jared Brinkman earned top defensive honours with a 90.5 grade. In three games, Brinkman has six tackles (one for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 115 total defensive snaps and earned a 91.1 grade over 30 run-defence snaps.

Toronto's offensive line took top honours in its class with a 72.7 overall grade. The top-three performers were Isiah Cage (75.7), Dejon Allen (75.4) and Ryan Hunter (65.6), with Cage also earning the top individual score.

The other individual honourees included Toronto running back Ka’Deem Carey (83.0), Saskatchewan linebacker Jameer Thurman (81.1), Montreal defensive back Nafees Lyon (80.7). Ottawa Redblacks returner DeVonte Dedmon (80.8), Calgary kicker Rene Paredes (93.4) and Roughriders special-teams player Rolan Milligan Jr.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.