SURREY, B.C. — B.C. Lions head coach Rick Campbell says his entire coaching staff from the 2023 season will return next year.

Campbell, who is also the team's co-general manager, also announced that defensive co-ordinator Ryan Phillips will take on assistant head coaching duties.

Phillips, the current coaching staff’s longest-serving member, is returning for a fifth season and third as defensive co-ordinator.

The Lions, who finished 12-6 last season and advanced to the West Division final, also say former head coach Mike Benevides will return to handle the special team's unit.

Benevides — who spent 12 years with the Lions, starting as a special teams and linebackers coach before getting the head coaching job from 2012-2014 — returned in May to replace special teams co-ordinator Don Yanowsky.

Campbell took over the Lions head coaching role in 2019 and was subsequently named co-general manager after the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.