The BC Lions have acquired Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi in a deal with the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for a third-round pick, it was announced Wednesday.

“Jeshrun is a proven player in this league who will come in and complement the solid backfield we’ve established this season. We feel we are in a decent position to add a veteran to our group for the push to the playoffs,” said co-general manager and director of football operations Neil McEvoy in a news release.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 15 games this season, carrying the ball 10 times for 20 yards. He also has five catches for 21 yards.

Antwi has spent all four of his CFL seasons with the Als, running for a career-high 600 yards in 2022.

The Lions head into Week 18 at 7-8 while Montreal is a league-best 11-3.