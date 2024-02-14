The BC Lions announced the signing of American quarterback Jake Dolegala on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting the final nine games of 2023 as the starter due to injuries to Trevor Harris and Mason Fine.

Dolegala finished last season with 2,641 yards passing and 11 touchdowns.

The Hamburg, New York native originally signed with the Riders in 2022, following stints on the practice squads of the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals (2019), New England Patriots (2020), and Miami Dolphins (2021).