Canadian linebacker Mathieu Betts has agreed to terms with the BC Lions, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji says the deal is for the remaining seven games of 2024 and includes no marketing money. He expects Betts to be in uniform on Saturday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Betts had signed a one-year deal with the NFL's Detroit Lions on Feb. 13 but was waived on Aug. 27, going through waivers unclaimed.

This was the 29-year-old second attempt at cracking an NFL roster after previously signing with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Betts was the top defensive player in the CFL last season, recording a league-high 18 sacks along with a career-high 44 tackles, four forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

He spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons with the Edmonton Elks before joining BC in 2022.