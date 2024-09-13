BC Lions wide receiver Alexander Hollins exited the game in the second quarter on Friday against the Toronto Argonauts with a shoulder injury and will not return.

Hollins sustained the injury early in the second quarter after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder while trying to catch a pass from Lions pivot Nathan Rourke.

Toronto was leading 9-0 at the time of the injury.

The 27-year-old receiver is third in the CFL with 881 receiving yards to go along with his five touchdowns on the season.

Hollins has 2,171 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 225 receptions in his three seasons with the Lions.

He was named a CFL West All-Star last season after recording 1,173 receiving yards with nine touchdowns on 78 receptions.