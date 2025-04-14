VANCOUVER - Larry Donovan, a former head coach of the B.C. Lions, has died. He was 84.

The Lions confirmed Donovan's death Monday. The cause was not divulged.

Donovan joined the Lions as special-teams and defensive-line coach in 1986. He succeeded Don Matthews, who was fired Oct. 30, 1987, as interim head coach and promptly led B.C. to a four-game win streak to finish atop the West Division.

Donovan guided B.C. to a 10-8 record the following season and a berth in the '88 Grey Cup game versus Winnipeg. But the Blue Bombers emerged with a close 22-21 victory.

The native of Casper, Wyoming, was dismissed four games into the 1989 season (0-4 start) but would serve as linebackers coach with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1990-91 under Matthews, who was the head coach in Regina at the time.

"Throughout his tenure, Larry positively influenced everyone in our organization," said Jamie Taras, the Lions director of community partnerships who also played for Donovan during his illustrious CFL career with B.C. "He always had a great upbeat energy that trickled down to the rest of the team.

"Our thoughts are with his wife Georgia, their three daughters and the entire family.”

Donovan also coached the Japanese X League Hurricanes from 1992 until 2007. He was a training camp coach and consultant for the Asahi Beverage Challengers in Osaka in 2010.

Before arriving in Canada, Donovan served as head coach at the University of Montana (1980-85) and also held assistant coaching posts with South Dakota, Washington State, Iowa and Kansas.

At Montana, Donovan led the Grizzlies to the '82 Big Sky Conference championship. Over six seasons, he compiled a record of 25—38—1.

Donovan played football collegiately at Nebraska, where he was a receiver.

Donovan was also a commissioned second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, serving two years of active duty in Oklahoma and Korea. He received a commendation medal for his service while in Korea.

And while coaching at South Dakota, Donovan also served with the National Guard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.