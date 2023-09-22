BC Lions backup quarterback Dane Evans suffered a back injury in warmup and is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Edmonton Elks, it was announced.

Evans is second on the Lions' QB depth chart behind Vernon Adams Jr. and ahead of Dominique Davis.

QB Dane Evans sustained a lower back injury in warmups. He is listed s doubtful for tonight. @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/Bd3Z580MWg — BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 23, 2023

The 29-year-old Evans has played in 12 games this season, throwing for 662 yards with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions. He's also rushed three times for 14 yards.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricanes prospect spent his entire five-year CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats prior to joining the Lions this season.

BC (9-4) can match the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the best record in the West Division with a win over the Elks Friday night.