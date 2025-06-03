BC Lions Betting Profile

The BC Lions are listed at +850 to win the Grey Cup entering the season, ranking them sixth in the league.

After finishing third in the West Division in 2024 with nine wins, the Lions are +340 to win the West this year, trailing the Blue Bombers (+200) and Roughriders (+270).

The Lions’ win total for the 2025 season is set at 9.5 on FanDuel, with the over priced at -146.

Nate the Great

Quarterback Nathan Rourke is set to lead the BC Lions in 2025 after struggling in his return to the league in 2024.

Rourke set the league on fire in 2022, throwing for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as he became the third quarterback in history to win the league's Most Outstanding Canadian Award.

Following that 2022 season, Rourke pursued a career in the NFL, and would spend parts of the next two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, but failed to appear in an NFL regular season game.

However, the young Canadian would return to the CFL in 2024, suiting up in nine games with the Lions, throwing for 1,781 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Now, with a full off-season under his belt and no quarterback competition to worry about after Vernon Adams Jr.'s trade to the Calgary Stampeders, the expectations for Rourke are sky high.

His +700 price to win MOP is the second-shortest, trailing only Argos quarterback Chad Kelly (+440).

The last Lion to win Most Outstanding Player was linebacker Solomon Elimimian in 2014.

BC Lions betting markets