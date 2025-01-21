BC Lions linebacker Bo Lokombo announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League after 10 seasons on Tuesday.

Lokombo, 34, spent his 10-year CFL career split between the Lions (three stints), Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.

“I have so many people to thank, starting with the Lions organization for drafting me back in 2013, helping me be part of the organization and helping me become a man," said Lokombo in a news release. ” At 34 years old, I felt it was the right time. I want to be closer to my family. The only thing I’m going to miss is competing with my brothers for a championship. I will be cheering on the guys, supporting not only the Lions but the CFL as a whole.”

In 2024, he had 30 tackles and three sacks in 14 games last season with BC.

He won the 2021 Most Outstanding Canadian award after a strong season where he had 66 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and raised in Abbotsford, Lokombo was selected in the third round (21st overall) of the 2013 CFL Draft after four seasons at the University of Oregon.