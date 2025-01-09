The BC Lions have signed American running back James Butler, the team announced on Thursday.

Butler was released from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earlier in the day.

Butler appeared in 11 regular-season games last year, rushing for 522 yards with two TDs while adding 45 catches for 372 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Greg Bell (625 yards rushing, six touchdowns in eight games) established himself as Hamiton's starting running back.

In 2023, Butler's first season in Hamilton, he ran for 1,116 yards and seven TDs in 17 games. He also recorded 61 catches for 527 yards and a touchdown.

Both Butler's rushing and receiving totals that year were career highs.

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, Butler established himself as a star in the league with the Lions, who he joined ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The 28-year-old Chicago native played 28 games as the club’s feature tailback from 2021-22.

Butler’s second season was a true breakout campaign as he rushed for 1,060 yards - good for second in the CFL - and seven touchdowns on 237 carries while adding 384 yards and four majors on 53 receptions. His four touchdowns in the regular season opener against the Edmonton Elks tied a single-game franchise record.

“JB’s track record as a proven runner in this league speaks for itself," Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. "Both his pass protection and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield make him a great fit for Buck Pierce and our offence. We are happy to have him back.”

In 56 career games in the CFL with the Lions and Tiger-Cats, Butler has 3,195 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 1,526 yards receiving and seven touchdowns through the air.