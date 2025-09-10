The BC Lions have brought back veteran T.J. Lee to the team, along with the signing of fellow American defensive back Marquise Bridges.

The 5-foot-9. 190-pound Lee originally signed as a free agent out of Eastern Washington, the Seattle native is back in black and orange after suiting up in 147 games (139 regular season, eight playoffs) from 2014-24.

A two-time All-CFL selection (2018, 2023) and three-time West All-CFL selection (2018-19, 2023), Lee sits third on the club’s all-time list with 584 defensive tackles. His 28 interceptions are good for seventh among all-time Lions.

Lee was also the club’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player following a 2019 campaign where he racked up 66 defensive tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Bridges appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording 23 defensive tackles and a forced fumble. Bridges also had a pair of interceptions in a game against the Lions in week two of this season.

Before moving north, the Minneapolis, Minn. native won Indoor Football League titles with the Bay Area Panthers in 2022 and Northern Arizona Wranglers the following season, while also working out with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

The 5-foot-11. 192-pound defensive back enjoyed a solid career at North Dakota State from 2016-19, appearing in 49 games with 87 total tackles (58 solo, 29 assisted), 14 tackles for a loss, 26 pass breakups, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He helped the Bison win four National Championships and was also a two-time MVFC All-Star before earning an invite to the 2020 Hula Bowl.