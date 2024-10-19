It looks like the BC Lions are sticking with Vernon Adams Jr. under centre.

Head coach Rick Campbell indicated Adams will start in the West Division Semifinal after playing well in Saturday's victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

"I want to give him a chance to finish what he started," Campbell said via TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Adams made his first start since Aug. 2 Saturday, throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant 27-3 BC victory. Adams completed 26 of his 36 pass attempts and also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown to open the scoring.

The 31-year-old began the 2024 season as the Lions' starter, but suffered a knee injury during a blowout loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 9. Adams Jr. was one of better quarterbacks in the CFL before going down with his injury, throwing for 2,544 yards alongside 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

BC then brought back Nathan Rourke, who won the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2022 as a member of the Lions, just over a week later following a stint in the NFL.

Over eight games, Rourke did not look as sharp as he did two years ago, throwing for 1,781 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Lions then made the call this week to pivot back to Adams ahead of their regular season finale.

BC will have a bye next week in the final week of the regular season and play in the West semifinal the weekend after.