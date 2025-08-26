TORONTO - B.C. Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line have earned top honours in the CFL's honour roll for Week 12.

Betts earned a player grade of 89.4 in the Lions' 52-34 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

He had five defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack and his first forced fumble of the season.

Harris was 15-of-23 passing (65.2 per cent) for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Roughriders' 32-15 loss to Calgary on Saturday, earning a grade of 85.

Montreal's offensive line earned 68.6 as a unit, with top marks going to Nick Callender (74.5), Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (71.5) and Donald Ventrelli (67.6).

The Alouettes' line held Winnipeg without a sack in a 26-13 loss to the Blue Bombers on Thursday.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.