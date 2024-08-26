The return of Nathan Rourke has not been what the BC Lions had hoped for.

Since signing with the club two weeks ago, the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian has passed for a total of 360 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in a pair of losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Victoria, B.C., native was rusty in his first game back from his NFL stint, throwing for 126 yards and a pair of interceptions against Winnipeg in Week 11. Rourke was more comfortable in his second game but was still unable to lead the Lions to a victory, throwing for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 34-27 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

“I think it starts with me,” said Rourke, following the loss. “I think I’ve got to make more plays. I have to trust our O-line, trust our guys, go through the reads and make plays.

“I feel like we left a lot out there. I’m glad that we know what we’re going to expect from them and go from there.”

Former starter Vernon Adams Jr., who has not played since sustaining a knee injury in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Bombers, says he is feeling good as he continues to work his way back to the field.

"I'm feeling good," Adams said last week. "it's just really about building confidence in [my knee] now. Just make sure I'm confident before I try to get back on the practice field and put pressure on it."

Mired in a five-game losing streak, Lions’ head coach Rick Campbell did not commit to a starter for the team’s Week 13 rematch with Ottawa.

“We’ll see. Vernon will be in the conversation when he’s healthy and ready to go,” Campbell said following Saturday’s loss.

“I know for [Rourke] and [Adams], and for me, we’re looking out for the BC Lions, and we want to do what’s best for the BC Lions football team. And to have those two guys, both of them, on the same team, is an amazing thing,” Campbell told the media before Rourke’s start two weeks ago.



The 31-year-old Adams was a candidate for CFL Most Outstanding Player before going down with the injury, passing for 2,469 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions, leading the Lions to a 5-2 record in the seven games he finished.

The Lions hope Rourke, 26, can return to the form that helped him win MOC the last time he was a full-time starter in the CFL, as he threw for 3,349 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in just 10 games before missing the rest of the regular season with a foot injury.

Adams started six games for the Lions in 2022 following Rourke’s injury, leading the team to a 4-2 record before Rourke returned for the final game of the regular season. The Canadian says the two have a good relationship as they share the Lions’ quarterback room once again.

“I’ve got the most amount of respect for [Adams]. He’s such a pro. Ever since I’ve known him, when he came in for me in 2022 he was a pro,” Rourke told the media. “He’s that type of leader and type of person that I aspire to be in the locker room. He’s been great. I think the timing is good in terms of him not being 100 per cent. We need him for this playoff run that we’re hopefully about to go on. We’re gonna need everyone healthy. I think he’s done a fantastic job, and I respect the heck out of him for it.”

The Lions (5-6) have fallen to third place in the West Division amidst the losing streak but can turn things around and jump into second place with a win this weekend as the first-place Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5) take on the Blue Bombers (5-6) on Sunday.