The BC Lions have parted ways with head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell after failing to advance in the CFL playoffs this season.

TSN's Farhan Lalji expects that Campbell, who had one year left on his contract with the Lions, will now be a front runner for the vacant head coach position with the Edmonton Elks.

The Lions promoted Ryan Rigmaiden to general manager and Neil McEvoy to VP of football operations on Wednesday.

“We thank Rick Campbell for playing a major role in bringing our franchise back to respectability and contention while navigating us through some very tough waters upon his arrival. He’s a great coach and a great friend,” said president Duane Vienneau.

“We’re proud to have Neil and Ryan in their new roles with the preparation for 2025 already underway. Our goal remains the same: to be in Grey Cup contention every year.”

The 53-year-old Campbell was head coach and co-general manager of the Lions. He was named head coach in 2019 after five years with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Campbell oversaw a turnaround for the franchise from five wins in his first season in 2021 to reaching the playoffs in 2022, 2023 and this season. However, the Lions went 2-3 in the playoffs under Campbell, losing in the Western semi-final this year to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after two straight trips to the Western Final.

The Lions finished 9-9 this season, rotating between Vernon Adams Jr. and in-season addition Nathan Rourke as their starting quarterback.

During his time in Ottawa, Campbell guided the expansion franchise to the Grey Cup three times in their first five seasons, winning the 104th Grey Cup in 2016.