The BC Lions could be looking to pivot back to quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. after their 34-27 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night, according to head coach Rick Campbell.

While Nathan Rourke was handed the starter’s job shortly after signing with the team following his release from the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the 26-year-old quarterback has failed to recapture the form he showed two seasons ago en route to winning the 2022 CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award.

In two games played since signing with the team on August 13, Rourke has thrown for 360 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions with the Lions, losing both starts.

Rourke was signed two weeks after Adams went down with a knee injury in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and has yet to return to the field.

In eight games as the Lions' starter, Adams threw for 2,469 touchdowns with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"I'm feeling good," said Adams earlier in the week. "it's just really about building confidence in (my knee) now. Just make sure I'm confident before I try to get back on the practice field and put pressure on it."