The BC Lions head coach Rick Campbell made it clear Tuesday that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will remain the team following the signing of Nathan Rourke.

With the 2022 CFL Most Outstanding Canadian on the roster, questions were sure to arise on the status of current starting Adams, who led the club to the West Final last season.

“From talking to Nathan, I know how excited he is to be back with the Lions and to get going. For this to happen, it also had to include Vernon Adams Jr. being here. Vernon will not be traded and is too good a player, too valuable a leader and a huge part of our team," Campbell said in a team release.

Adams Jr. is a leading candidate for CFL Most Outstanding Player this season, having thrown for 2,469 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 31-year-old has also rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He missed last week's loss to the Edmonton Elks due to a right knee injury, leaving Jake Dolegala to start in his place.

Rourke, 26, completed 78.7 per cent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs over 10 regular-season contests in 2022. He also ran for 304 yards (7.8-yard average) and seven TDs despite missing time with a Lisfranc injury.

The Lions have lost three game in a row but sit second in the West Division at 5-4.