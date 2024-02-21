VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to a contract extension Wednesday that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2026 season.

Adams, 31, was slated to become a free agent following the 2024 campaign.

The five-foot-11, 200-pound Adams completed 333-of-488 passes (68.2 per cent) for a CFL-best 4,769 yards and 31 TDs (second only to Winnipeg's Zach Collaros, who had 33). He won 11-of-16 starts in guiding B.C. (12-6) to second in the West Division behind the Blue Bombers (14-4).

After dispatching Calgary 41-30 in the West semifinal, the Lions' season ended with a 24-13 loss to Winnipeg in the conference final.

Adams recorded career highs in passes attempted, completions, passing yards, TDs and interceptions (18) last season. He also recorded a CFL-best 10 games of 300 or more passing yards while rushing 48 times for 324 yards (6.8-yard average) and a touchdown.

In the playoffs, Adams threw for a club-record 413 yards and two TDs against Calgary while rushing for three touchdowns to tie another franchise post-season mark.

Adams, a native of Inglewood, Calif., enters his third season with B.C. and eighth in the CFL. Adams, a 2019 league all-star, has also spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2016-17, 2018-19, 2021-22), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018).

Adams has appeared in 99 career regular-season games, completing 956-of-1,488 passes (64.2 per cent) for 13,261 yards with 80 TDs and 45 interceptions. He has also rushed 265 times for 1,431 yards (5.4-yard average) and 21 touchdowns.