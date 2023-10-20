Canadian BC Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts recorded his 18th sack of season Friday night against the Calgary Stampeders, becoming the single-season sack leader by a Canadian in the process.

History was made! Mathieu Betts collects sack number 18 to break the single-season Canadian record set by @brentjohnson97 in 2005 👑 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/7H7mgQHjOC — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 21, 2023

The 28-year-old Montreal native flew off the edge and hauled down Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier for No. 18 to surpass previous record-holders Jamaal Westerman (2015), and former Lion, Brent Johnson, who set the record in 2005 with 17 after setting the new Canadian record with 16 just a year prior.

Betts started the season on a six-game sack streak and has recorded four in his past four games.

"It would be meaningful to me. I'm happy at 17," Betts said to TSN leading up to the game. "I'm happy to tie Brent Johnson and all that stuff...That would be a really cool story for the whole team, for the whole d-line."

A two-time Vanier Cup champion (2016, 2018) with the Laval Rouge et Or, Betts was drafted by Edmonton with the third overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft and played two seasons in the City of Champions (2019, 2021), tallying a pair of sacks and 13 tackles across eight games.

Betts headed west in 2022 as he signed with the Lions as a free agent. In his first season in B.C., Betts played in all 17 regular-season games and contributed with 26 defensive tackles, seven sacks and two tackles on special teams.

Betts has recorded 41 defensive tackles in 18 games this season.