TORONTO - Cameron Judge and the Toronto Argonauts' defence figure to be busy Saturday afternoon.

Toronto (2-8) hosts B.C. (5-5) at BMO Field. The Lions' offence led by quarterback Nathan Rourke presents no shortage of challenges for a defence.

The unit leads the CFL in net offensive (427.1) and passing (325.3) yards per game and is tied for most offensive points (27.1).

Rourke is third in passing yards (2,686) and touchdowns (16) has registered six 300-yard games — one behind league leader Bo Levi Mitchell of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats — while receiver Keon Hatcher is tops in targets (85), catches (54), yards (878) and 100-yard games (four).

B.C.'s receiving corps also includes Justin McInnis (43 catches, 610 yards, two TDs) and Ayden Eberhardt (26 catches, 549 yards, two TDs). Eberhardt's 21.1-yard average per reception is tops in the CFL.

B.C. also has the league's fourth-ranked ground attack (108.4 yards per game), anchored by CFL rushing leader James Butler (785 yards). Rourke has also run 30 times for 269 yards (nine-yard average) and two touchdowns while having been sacked just nine times.

"That's a pretty full unit," Judge said. "It's one of those games where you can't just focus on one thing, you've got to be ready for everything.

"It will take our best game to come out with a victory."

The six-foot, 230-pound Judge has been one of the CFL's most active defensive players this season. The 30-year-old Montreal native is second overall in defensive plays (73) and third in tackles (58, three for loss) while also registering three sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

But while Toronto's defence is tied for first in forced fumbles (nine), second against the pass (265.6 yards per game) and third in sacks (22), it's also seventh in offensive points allowed (27 per game) and last in offensive TDs (28) and rushing yards (114.4 yards per game).

Judge's season has been consistently good, especially after Toronto's 39-32 home loss to Saskatchewan on June 20 when he had two tackles and a special-teams tackle.

"I let some slip away that game that kind of lit a fire beneath me," Judge said. "It's never a good feeling letting your team down.

"Other than that I think I've played the same, it's just opportunities coming my way."

The following week, Judge had a season-high nine tackles and a sack in Toronto's 29-16 road win over Ottawa.

B.C. stands fourth in the West, just two points behind Winnipeg (6-4) and Calgary (6-3). Toronto remains fourth in the East, two points behind third-place Ottawa (3-7).

B.C. has won two straight and is 3-2 on the road and 3-1 versus East Division teams. Toronto is 1-4 at BMO Field and 1-4 against West rivals.

But for Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, B.C.'s potent offence starts with Rourke.

"He's a two-headed monster," Dinwiddie said. "We've got to keep him in the pocket, collapse it on him and contain him inside there."

Toronto's offence is ranked second in passing (307.9 yards per game) and fourth in offensive points (24.6). Quarterback Nick Arbuckle stands second in passing yards (3,033) and TDs (17).

But Toronto's ground game is the CFL's worst (48.2 yards per game) with Arbuckle (135 yards) being its leading rusher. The Argos have also allowed the second-most sacks (25).

On Saturday, Toronto will be without its leading receiver Damonte Coxie, who is out with a head injury. The six-foot-three, 200-pound Coxie is second overall in receiving yards (854 from 48 catches) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (six) and targets (85).

He's also tied with Hamilton's Kenny Lawler for most 30-plus yard catches (10). Veteran DaVaris Daniels moves from slotback to Coxie's wide receiver spot while Jake Herslow starts at slotback.

"Mike Benevides (Lions defensive co-ordinator) always presents a challenge in terms of having to adjust to things in-game," Arbuckle said. "He does an incredible job of game-planning, of changing up gameplans and the identity of the defence from game to game.

"It's going to be on us to make sure we're communicating early on, see what they're going to throw at us and continue to be ready to adjust to new looks as the game goes on."

Inconsistent special-teams coverage has plagued Toronto this season. The Argos have allowed four return TDs (most in CFL) and are last overall in punt return (15.4) and kickoff return (28.8) average allowed.

"It (special-teams coverage) has been a focal point every week," Dinwiddie said. "I think Mickey (special-teams co-ordinator Mickey Donovan) has put them in the right position scheme-wise.

"They've got to go out and perform on game day."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.