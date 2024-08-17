BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is expected to make the start on Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in his return to the CFL.

Rourke is listed as the No. 1 QB on the depth chart, followed by Chase Brice and Vernon Adams. Jr.

The 26-year-old announced his return to the league on Wednesday after spending the last year and a half in the NFL, including stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

In his first stint with the Lions, the Victoria, B.C. native was named the league's top Canadian in 2022 after completing 78.7 per cent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs over 10 regular-season contests. He also ran for 304 yards (7.8-yard average) and seven TDs despite missing time with a Lisfranc injury.

The Lions have lost three straight games and are coming off a 33-16 loss to the Edmonton Elks as Adams missed the game with a knee injury.

For the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, wide receiver Kenny Lawler is expected to be back in the lineup after breaking his arm in the team's season-opener on June 6.