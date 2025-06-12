BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was pulled in the fourth quarter of the team's 34-20 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday with an oblique injury, CTV's Brit Dort reported.

Rourke went down awkwardly after releasing a pass, and could be seen grimacing in pain as he worked out on the sideline afterwards.

When BC got the ball back a few minutes later, veteran backup Jeremiah Masoli led the offence out onto the field.

Dort reported that the team did not rule the quarterback out for the remainder of the game after he initially departed, though with the game essentially decided after a Masoli interception, Rourke did not return to the field.

Rourke also struggled with a minor ailment in the first half, as he appeared to suffer a lower-leg injury but did not miss any time at that point.

Rourke completed 12-of-27 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown with an interception before leaving the game. He also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on six carries.