Nathan Rourke struggled in the first half of Sunday's game as he made his CFL return with the BC Lions.

The 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian went 5-of-15 for 47 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions in the first half against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who went into the locker room with a 10-0 lead.

Rourke was playing his first CFL game since re-joining the Lions earlier this week. Deatrick Nichols and Tyrell Ford had the picks for Winnipeg.

The 26-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. cleared NFL waivers this past Monday, having been cut after just over a week with the Atlanta Falcons. He played a couple drives for Atlanta in their first pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins, completing three of 13 passes for 37 yards.

Rourke was released by New York Giants shortly after their training camp opened last month. New York claimed Rourke off waivers May 7 from the New England Patriots, who he finished last season with. He was inactive for two games before dressing as a backup in the Patriots regular-season finale versus the New York Jets on Jan. 7.

Rourke originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following two seasons with the Lions.