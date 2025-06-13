BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was pulled midway through the fourth quarter of their 34-20 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, suffered a pulled oblique, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Rourke went down awkwardly after releasing a pass, and could be seen grimacing in pain as he worked out on the sideline afterwards.

After a visit with a specialist on Friday, the team reportedly decided his availability for Week 3's game will hinge on another evaluation on Monday, once the area around the pulled muscle settles over the weekend.

The Lions plan to have Rourke practice in the coming week, and may decide to have him play their rematch against the Blue Bombers on June 21 depending on his progress in practice.

Rourke completed 12-of-27 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown with an interception before leaving the game. He also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

That inconsistent performance followed a brilliant showing in Week 1, when Rourke led the Lions to a victory over the Edmonton Elks and earned Player of the Week honours after throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns.