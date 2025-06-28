The BC Lions will start Jeremiah Masoli at quarterback for the team's Week 4 contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday night.

Nathan Rourke, who was listed as a game-time decision with a core injury, will dress and be the third on the depth chart behind 27-year-old Chase Brice.

Masoli and Rourke split first team reps through the first two practice sessions of the week, before the 14-year CFL veteran Masoli was the only one to work with the starters in Thursday's final practice.

The 36-year-old struggled in BC's 27-14 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 3, only managing eight offensive points while completing 25-of-44 passes for 281 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Masoli made his 2025 debut midway through the fourth quarter in Week 2 after Rourke suffered his initial core injury.

The 27-year-old Rourke was a limited participant in Lions practice all week, but will be relegated to the third-string role for the second-straight game.

The Victoria native has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 11 times for 112 yards and one major so far this season.

The Lions (1-2) are off to their worst start through three games since 2021, as they now begin a three-game road trip, making the first stop in Saskatchewan.