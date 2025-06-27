The BC Lions have listed quarterback Nathan Rourke as a game-time decision for the team's Week 4 contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 27-year-old, who missed BC's Week 3 matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, is battling back from a core injury he suffered midway through the fourth quarter in Week 2.

Rourke was a limited participant in Lions practice all week, splitting first team reps with veteran Jeremiah Masoli through the first two sessions, before taking no reps with the starters in Thursday's final practice.

The Victoria native has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 11 times for 112 yards and one major so far this season.

If Rourke can't go, it will be 14-year CFL veteran Masoli under centre after stepping into the starting role last week. The 36-year-old struggled in BC's 27-14 loss to Winnipeg, only managing eight offensive points, completing 25-of-44 passes for 281 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The Lions (1-2) are off to their worst start through three games since 2021, as they now begin a three-game road trip, making the first stop in Saskatchewan.