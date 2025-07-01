BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is getting closer and closer to returning to act.

The 27-year-old took the majority of reps as the starting quarterback during Lions' practice Tuesday for the first time since injuring his core in Week 2, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Rourke had split first team reps through the first two practices last week with Jeremiah Masoli, before being listed as a game-time decision and dressing as the third string in BC's 37-18 loss to the Lions.

This week, the Victoria native took the majority of reps with 27-year-old Chase Brice also taking some, while 14-year CFL veteran Masoli was limited with a shoulder injury.

Rourke has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 11 times for 112 yards and one major so far this season.

The Lions (1-3) will continue their three-game road trip as they look to snap a three-game skid against the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) on Saturday.