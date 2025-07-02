BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke took the majority of first team reps at practice once again on Wednesday, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Rourke threw deeper passes comfortably, Lalji reports.

Chase Brice got a meaningful number of reps, while new QB Garrett Shrader practiced and Jeremiah Masoli, who has been limited by a shoulder injury, watched.

Rourke has thrown for 573 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception while rushing 11 times for 112 yards and one major so far this season.

The 27-year-old has missed the Lions’ last two games after exiting their Week 2 contest against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fourth quarter with an oblique injury.

Masoli completed 16 of 29 passes for 173 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions as the Lions fell 37-18 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 4.