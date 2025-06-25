BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was limited in the team's Tuesday's practice with a core injury, while also splitting first team reps with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lions first-year head coach Buck Pierce was also non-committal on the teams starter for Saturday's road matchup against the undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders, per Lalji.

The 27-year-old Rourke missed BC's Week 3 matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, after suffering the injury initially midway through the fourth quarter in Week 2.

Stepping into the starting role last week was 14-year CFL veteran Masoli. The 36-year-old struggled in BC's 27-14 loss to Winnipeg, only managing eight offensive points, completing 25-of-44 passes for 281 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The Lions (1-2) are off to their worst start through three games since 2021, as they now begin a three-game road trip, making the first stop in Saskatchewan.