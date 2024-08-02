BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has avoided a long-term injury, and will be out week-to-week, revealed head coach Rick Campbell in a statement on Friday.

“After being further evaluated by our team physicians this morning, it has been confirmed that Vernon’s injury is not long-term and that he is out week-to-week.”

Adams, 31, went down in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury in Thursday’s lopsided 25-0 loss against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Pasadena, Cal. native went 8-17 for 74 yards and one interception before picking up the injury. He was replaced by backup quarterback Jake Dolegala.

In eight games played for the Lions this season, Adams has thrown for 2,469 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.