BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. left Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Adams was ruled out quickly and could be seen limping on the sideline. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell says Adams will be reevaluated upon returning to Vancouver but early observations say the injury will take weeks, not months to heal. Campbell emphasized the injury is not season ending.

Adams had completed eight-of-17 passes for 74 yards and one interception prior to exiting the game with the Lions trailing the Bombers 25-0.

Jake Dolegala came on in relief.

In seven games prior to Thursday, the 31-year-old had racked up 2,395 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 166 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.